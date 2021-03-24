Scot Lib Dems: Put greener society at heart of pandemic recovery

Responding to the Scottish Climate Assembly's interim report being laid in the Scottish Parliament, environment spokesperson Molly Nolan said:

"I would like to thank the Climate Assembly members for their hard work in producing this report. Strong, impartial collaboration with input from every corner of Scotland is essential if we are to tackle the climate emergency.

"The next Parliament will need to take bold steps to tackle fuel poverty and decarbonise heating and transport if Scotland is to play its part in reducing global emissions.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first for the climate and nature emergencies. A transition to a greener society must be at the heart of the recovery from the pandemic."

