Scot Lib Dems mark International Women's Day

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Beatrice Wishart has used the occasion to celebrate the achievements made towards equality and noted the challenges women and girls still face.

Beatrice Wishart said:

“On International Women's Day, first honoured over a century ago, I would like to commend and celebrate all those women who fought to shatter the glass ceiling and have paved the way for women’s equality.

“International Women’s Day should be a celebration, but today we think of the brave women and girls in Ukraine forced to make difficult decisions, to fight or flee, to save their families and homes, their freedoms and way of life.

“We should also remember and support the women and girls in Afghanistan facing a new reality, banned from things that not long ago was part of everyday life. We must remember every day, not just on International Women’s Day, the women and girls around the world who do not enjoy the same freedom as our sisters, daughters, and grand-daughters enjoy here.

“Closer to home, more needs to be done for Scotland’s women and girls to prevent gender-based violence and domestic abuse. Women’s rights are human rights, and Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to protect and promote the rights of women and girls in Scotland.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson Caron Lindsay added:

“On International Women’s Day, Government must not pretend to listen to our voice and then go back to business as usual.

“For too long the news has been filled with horrendous murders of women. We've been going round in circles for 40 years and it is time for us to seek solutions across all areas of government. Establishing a commission to end gender-based violence would be a step in the right direction. A year ago, in the wake of Sarah Everard's tragic murder, the Scottish Government expressed support for my proposals but still no action has been taken. Women and girls cannot wait any longer.”

