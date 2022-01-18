Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scot Lib Dems file parliamentary motion calling on PM to resign

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today filed a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling on the Prime Minister to resign. 

At the time the motion was filed, the Conservative party were facing 17 separate allegations of parties at a time when the rest of the country was facing heavy restrictions but this will probably have risen by the time you read this.

Filing the motion, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

"While new mothers gave birth alone and families said goodbye to their loved ones on Zoom, the Prime Minister and his staff were living it up. 

"Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the rules. He is just sad that he got caught.

"The idea that these parties were going on under the noses of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak and they weren't aware of it is absolutely farcical. I'm insulted that he thinks the public are so stupid. 

"It's time for him to resign as Prime Minister and minister for the union and allow someone else to take over.

"I hope that the Scottish Parliament can speak in one voice in calling for the Prime Minister to go." 

