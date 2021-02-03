Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scot Lib Dems demand tests for teachers before schools return

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to ensure asymptomatic testing is available for all teachers ahead of the planned return on February 22nd.

During a session of the Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee, Ms Wishart asked the Education Secretary John Swinney whether asymptomatic testing would be available in the run up to the 22ndof February, “to avoid the returning of those who have the virus but don't know it”.

In response, the Cabinet Secretary for Education said that the Scottish Government would do their “level best”, but could not offer any certainty.

Commenting after the Committee session, Ms Wishart said:

“The First Minister has made big promises around twice weekly testing. Now her government have to deliver and ensure that teachers have a right to be tested before schools return. We have seen more than a million tests go unused since Christmas so there can be no excuses for not getting this done. 

“That’s the way to avoid people turning up on day one who have the virus but don't know it. Negative tests could provide an important layer of reassurance. We should start as we mean to go on.

“The Education Secretary must give teachers reassurances about when this system will be up and running.” 

ENDS

