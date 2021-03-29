Scot Lib Dems commit to doubling child payment and boosting carers allowance

Scottish Liberal Democrat social security spokesperson and North East lead candidate Rosemary Bruce said:

"After almost a decade and a half of SNP rule, child poverty remains a stubborn stain on Scotland.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats recognise that poverty and hunger can be major factors in preventing children from achieving their potential. That's why we are committed to doubling the Scottish Child Payment to tackle child poverty.

"The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has warned that the SNP Government is at risk of missing the 2024 child poverty target that was unanimously agreed by the Scottish Parliament."

"We also support an enhanced Carers Allowance in Scotland and are campaigning for a UK-wide uplift of £1,000 per year to recognise the value of carers as well as financial support for carers to access education and training.”

