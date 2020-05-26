Scot Lib Dems comment on Ross resignation

Commenting on Douglas Ross' resignation as a Scotland Office minister, Scottish Liberal Democrat constitutional relations spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

"The volume of correspondence that I have had from constituents appalled at Dominic Cummings has been unprecedented.

"Douglas Ross has done the honourable thing. Now Jackson Carlaw should join him in calling for Cummings to be sacked. He has utterly undermined the government's public health message while my constituents have missed birthdays, illnesses and funerals by staying home and doing the right thing.

“It cannot be one rule for senior government officials and one rule for everyone else. Boris Johnson is losing the trust of his own Ministers and his judgement is seriously in question.”