Commenting on Boris Johnson’s final PMQs, Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain said:

“It’s bizarre to see Conservative MPs give a standing ovation to a PM they toppled two weeks ago.

"Boris Johnson has consistently lied to parliament and the public. He has failed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and presided over a series of scandals that exposed him as entirely unfit for office.

"While that was happening all of the candidates to replace him did nothing.”