Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scot Lib Dems call for National Day of Mourning for all those impacted by Covid-19

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today backed plans from Scottish Care for a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for all those impacted by Covid-19.

Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, has written to all members of the Scottish Parliament to ask them to agree in principle to the idea of a day to mourn all those who have died in care homes, in hospitals and in community and remember all those who have worked tirelessly in the care of others sharing compassion, exercising professionalism and sacrificial service

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“From health and care workers serving on the front line to the families of patients unable to spend the last hours with their loved ones, Covid-19 has taken a huge toll on our nation.

“It is only right that we take time to reflect on what our country has been through, thank those whose hard work and diligence has allowed us to glimpse chinks of light in the dark and mourn all of those who have passed away.

“Alongside a day of mourning and remembrance, there is also serious work to be done to boost the pay and conditions of those in the health and care sectors and learn lessons from what has taken place. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies