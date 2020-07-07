Scot Lib Dems call for National Day of Mourning for all those impacted by Covid-19

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today backed plans from Scottish Care for a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for all those impacted by Covid-19.

Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, has written to all members of the Scottish Parliament to ask them to agree in principle to the idea of a day to mourn all those who have died in care homes, in hospitals and in community and remember all those who have worked tirelessly in the care of others sharing compassion, exercising professionalism and sacrificial service

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“From health and care workers serving on the front line to the families of patients unable to spend the last hours with their loved ones, Covid-19 has taken a huge toll on our nation.

“It is only right that we take time to reflect on what our country has been through, thank those whose hard work and diligence has allowed us to glimpse chinks of light in the dark and mourn all of those who have passed away.

“Alongside a day of mourning and remembrance, there is also serious work to be done to boost the pay and conditions of those in the health and care sectors and learn lessons from what has taken place. We are not out of the woods yet.”