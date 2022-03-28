Scot Lib Dems call for expanded rail network to help rural areas

Responding to proposals from the think tank Railfuture Scotland calling for 51 stations to be opened or re-opened, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

“It is time for a radical shakeup of Scotland's public transport system to make it climate-friendly and respond to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Expanding our rail network is of huge social and environment benefit to Scotland, particularly for those who live in rural areas that have been cut off from public transport for too long.

“For several years, Scottish Liberal Democrats have pressed the government to look at routes to Levenmouth, Alloa to Dunfermline, Grangemouth, St Andrews, Borders railway to Carlisle, Peterhead, Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill Loop and South Suburban and other lines where local people have lobbied ministers.

“Alongside that we need to slash fares and reverse the SNP/Green government’s 3.8% rail fare increase to get more people on to our railways.”