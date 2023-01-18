Scot Lib Dems call for drug treatment and safe consumption facilities

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today used a parliamentary debate on Scotland’s National Drugs Mission to call for the implementation of drugs testing facilities, as seen in other parts of the UK, at events such as festivals, to prevent harm; and called on the Scottish Government to deliver safe consumption facilities across Scotland so that all those who need them have access to these lifesaving spaces.

The amendment was rejected by MSPs, with Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Labour in favour and SNP and Scottish Conservative MSPs voting against.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Our drug’s death crisis is a stain on our country’s record. These deaths mean countless people who will never be able to hug their loved ones again, countless families left with a permanent hole, countless tears in countless communities.

“Despite the many debates, reports and pledges, progress at the hands of the SNP has been glacial Radical change is needed and it is needed quickly.

“The amendment I put forward today calls for internationally recognised solutions for tackling drug misuse and keeping people safe. These are simple steps that the Scottish Government could take to reduce deaths now.

"I am disappointed that once again the Scottish Government have failed to recognise the seriousness of Scotland's drugs death crisis. This will be a bitter blow to families across Scotland."