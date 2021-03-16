Scot Lib Dems call for a commission to look into violence against women and girls

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for a commission to look into violence against women and girls and consider ways to make society more hospitable to them.

Party leader Willie Rennie and equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay are asking for all major parties to commit to a commission to look into these issues and report back with recommendations within the first year of the new Parliament.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The events of the past week have highlighted the fear that so many women feel when they are walking around. We’ve heard so many stories of street harassment. We have also seen a significant rise in domestic abuse during the pandemic. We need to look at what Government at all levels can do to prevent violence against women. That’s why today I am proposing a commission to look into these issues and report back with recommendations within the first year of the new Parliament.

“A key part of this is that men need to understand how their behaviour needs to change. Even those of us who think we get it will almost certainly have made a woman feel frightened at some point.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay said:

“We've seen over the past few days how angry women feel about the fact that we don't always feel safe on the streets. For too many, home is a dangerous place too.

“Every woman has a story to tell about a time when they felt seriously scared by the behaviour of men while they were out walking. It can be a man being aggressive to you if you refuse their attention, it can be a man getting too close or trying to talk to you when there's nobody else around. Rarely, it can mean actual violence. It shouldn't be like that. We should be safe.

“We need to look at how we prevent violence against women and girls at all levels. A commission looking at areas like education, justice, and council services would be a way to keep these issues at the forefront of people's minds and show a commitment to making things better. I hope that every party can get behind this approach and commit to making this happen.”

