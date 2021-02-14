Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scot Lib Dems announce plans for radical shake up of transport network

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced plans for a radical shake up of Scotland’s transport network.  

At the forthcoming election, the party will call for:  

  • Powerful regional transport partnerships to take control of bus services, following the Transport for London model;  
  • A Scotland wide smart card system for all forms of transport.  
  • Allowing regional transport partnerships control over the development and promotion of transport infrastructure schemes within their area. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:  

“At the forthcoming election, Scottish Liberal Democrats will ask voters to back us to put the recovery from the coronavirus first. That means investing in the services that people rely on day-in, day-out like the health service, education and transport.

“It’s time to scrap the Thatcher-era rules that have left Scotland’s transport system clumsy, disjointed and outdated.   

“With modern technology it should be possible to buy a ticket that allows you to get on a train in the Borders, zip up the east coast by bus and catch a ferry to the northern isles. Our plans will make that a reality.”  

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson and lead candidate for Glasgow, Carole Ford said:  

 

You can’t fix transport problems in Inverness or Aberdeen from a desk in Edinburgh.

“To deliver a truly radical shake up of the Scottish transport system, we cannot rely on central government to do the heavy lifting. It needs to be led by people in every corner of the country. 

“The pandemic has resulted in government paying the bills of the bus companies. So now is the time for government to use the money it puts into bus services to allow communities to set the pattern of services. 

If you want to get the bus service to your street changed you should be able to go to your local councillor not have to lobby the shareholders of the bus company. 

“Giving regional transport partnerships the power to plan, develop and carry out their own transport plans will ensure that every part of Scotland gets the green, efficient and integrated transport that it needs.”  

ENDS  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies