Scot Lib Dems announce Claire McLaren as new agriculture spokesperson

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today announced that Claire McLaren is to be the party's new agriculture spokesperson, as he bids to offer new hope to rural and agricultural communities let down by the Conservatives and SNP.

Claire McLaren is both a dairy farmer’s daughter and mother of a farmer from Perthshire. She has lived in the region all her life and managed a variety of business interests. She has a strong understanding of the many facets of agriculture including tenant farming, young entrants, farm diversification, large to small scale farming. 

She is standing to represent the party in the Strathtay ward on Perth & Kinross council. She is also a former Ladies' Branch President of The Royal Caledonian Curling Club (now Scottish Curling).

Claire McLaren said:

"Scottish Agriculture has a worldwide reputation built upon dedicated hard work and innovative approaches combined with care for the countryside and the environment.

"I am someone who cares deeply about ensuring that Scotland's agricultural industries have a positive future. The industry has great opportunities as well as facing many challenges ahead and I can't wait to get stuck in.
 
"There's a real need to ensure that rural and agricultural voices are heard. I'm delighted to be given this opportunity to ensure Scottish Liberal Democrats are at the forefront of that conversation."

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"My goal as new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats is to give new hope to communities in every corner of Scotland.

"The Liberal Democrats demonstrated in our recent victory in North Shropshire that we will stand up for farming communities abandoned and taken for granted by the Conservatives. 

"The appointment of Claire today is the next step in my plan to plug Liberal Democrats into the heart of agricultural communities. For too long people have felt abandoned by the Conservatives and the SNP.

"She is someone who knows this world well and will give us a fresh boost ahead of the forthcoming local elections."

