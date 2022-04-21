Scot Lib Dems: A ScotRail sale is no replacement for overhaul of rail prices and services

Responding to the announcement by ScotRail that weekday off-peak fares will be cut by 50% during May and June, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

"Cutting fares on a limited number of services may help to get people back on the network in the short term but it's far from the long-term solution that we need to encourage people to rely on rail travel.

"Now that ScotRail is in public hands there can be no excuse for late trains and poor service.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are poor.”