Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scot Lib Dem MPs comment on freeport announcement

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on confirmation of the Firth of Forth and Cromarty Firth freeports, Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said:

"I hope that this deal will bring new jobs to Edinburgh and help to invigorate our local economy. Edinburgh and the wider Firth of Forth region has excellent transport links and business experience to offer.

"Both of Scotland's governments must now deliver on their promises and make sure that this freeport is taxed fairly, delivers its green commitments and does not simply displace jobs from elsewhere or represent a dilution of the rights of workers.

“Alongside the Firth of Forth and Cromarty First projects, Scottish Liberal Democrats also want to see investment in those ports which were not successful in their bids, to build a high wage, highly skilled economy.

“The UK government has caused unprecedented economic chaos, while under Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Scotland’s economy has limped along the bottom. I hope that these projects can go a small way towards repairing that damage.”

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone added:

“I am delighted by the news. It means great local employment opportunities in the future. I am proud to have been closely involved in the campaign to have the Cromarty Firth designated a green freeport. It is something to tell my grandchildren.”

