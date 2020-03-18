Scot Lib Dem conference postponed due to coronavirus

Scottish Liberal Democrats have announced that the party’s spring conference, which was set to take place in Peebles on 22-24th May has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“In light of recent events and the latest advice from health experts, it would not be appropriate for us to go ahead with our conference in May.

“Our first priority has to be the health of our party members and the exhibitors and staff at the conference venue.

“Plans for future conferences will be announced as soon as a clearer picture emerges and we are able to safely do so.

"Many Liberal Democrat parliamentarians, councillors and activists are already getting involved in community aid groups, helping to support their neighbours.

“Across Scotland we all need to listen to medical advice and look out for our family, friends and communities at this difficult time.”