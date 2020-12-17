Scot Gov new year's resolution should be needle-sharp focus on economic recovery

Responding to the Auditor General's report on the Scottish Government's consolidated accounts, which highlights the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as government loans of £3.5 million to Prestwick Airport and £9 million to Burntisland Fabrications Ltd which were written down in the 2019/20 financial year, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"These accounts show the value of working together across the United Kingdom to share the risk and challenge of the pandemic.

"The Scottish Government's resolution for the New Year should be a needle-sharp focus on economic recovery."

On the written down loans to Prestwick Airport and Burntisland Fabrications Ltd he added:

"The Scottish Government promised a big jobs return for the investment it made in Prestwick and BiFab but they may have wasted millions of pounds and not created the jobs when we needed them most.”