Scot Gov must have flexibility to address economic crisis

Responding to reports that the Scottish government has requested new financial powers from the Treasury to support the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Liberal Democrats have already backed greater short-term flexibility within the Fiscal Framework to help the government control the virus. That would include the right kind of borrowing powers to help pay for public services.

"The Scottish Government also need to set out what financial support we have already received from the UK Government for Scotland including the various job support and grant schemes.”