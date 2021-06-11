Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scot Gov must deliver bursary for new intake of paramedics

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur MSP has today told the Scottish Government to “put its money where its mouth is” and ensure student paramedics are not left out of pocket ahead of the introduction of a new bursary.

Mr McArthur, who led efforts on the Pay Student Paramedics campaign in the Scottish Parliament, has called on the Scottish Government to ensure the bursary is in place for the new term start, or commit to backdating payments to cover any absence.

The bursary would offer paramedics support similar to the kind student nurses and midwives receive, and has been the subject of the ongoing Pay Student Paramedics campaign. Despite earlier resistance, a commitment to introduce this bursary featured in the SNP manifesto.

In response to a parliamentary question from Mr McArthur, the Health Secretary Humza Yousaf stated that the Scottish Government is “working with the Student Awards Agency Scotland to examine the impact on operational and system functionality to support an introduction at the earliest opportunity”. 

Commenting, Mr McArthur said: 

“Despite the government’s earlier reluctance, I’m glad to see that a new bursary is on the government’s to-do list. Now that the principle has been accepted, it needs to become a reality sooner rather than later.

“A new intake of prospective paramedics will be beginning their courses later this year, and they need this support to be in place. Otherwise, loan payments can leave them with as little as £25 a week to survive. Reports showed student paramedics having to live below the poverty line.

“If bureaucracy is a barrier, the Scottish Government should commit to backdating payments so nobody is left out of pocket.

“It’s now time for the Scottish Government to put its money where its mouth is, and pay student paramedics.”

Ends

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies