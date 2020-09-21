Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scot Gov must act decisively at a dark moment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the First Minister's briefing and leaked documents which revealed the range of restrictions the Scottish Government is considering to help reduce covid-19 infection levels, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: 

"This is a dark moment for the country. People have made huge sacrifices to stop the virus and are now facing the prospect of tough lockdown measures once again. 

"A second wave has been a known risk for a long time. Now with the number of cases rising, this will be the real test of whether the Government has used the last six months to build capacity in the health service and ensure that our test-and-trace and quarantine systems are up to scratch.

"The Scottish Government must act decisively to protect both the economy and public health. That means being honest with the public that the elimination strategy has not worked and what it will take to keep the virus under control until a vaccine is developed."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies