Scot Gov must act decisively at a dark moment

Commenting on the First Minister's briefing and leaked documents which revealed the range of restrictions the Scottish Government is considering to help reduce covid-19 infection levels, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"This is a dark moment for the country. People have made huge sacrifices to stop the virus and are now facing the prospect of tough lockdown measures once again.

"A second wave has been a known risk for a long time. Now with the number of cases rising, this will be the real test of whether the Government has used the last six months to build capacity in the health service and ensure that our test-and-trace and quarantine systems are up to scratch.