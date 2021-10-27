Scot Gov missing heating target ahead of climate conference

Responding to the Scottish Government's announcement that they have missed their renewable heating target, Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

"It is embarrassing that in the week of COP26 Scotland has missed another national target. Worse still it has gone backwards.

“Even under the SNP’s best-case scenario plans, there will still be 1 in 20 households in fuel poverty in 2040. We must take action now to improve homes and make them greener and warmer. Work on this will create jobs, cut bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“Scotland could be a beacon to the rest of the world, investing now to cut carbon from our energy networks will pay an environmental dividend for decades. Instead the Scottish Government has delayed its Fuel Poverty Strategy and neglected the workforce training, awareness raising and support schemes that will be necessary to convert homes to environmentally friendly forms of heating.

"At the moment the only hot air we are seeing is coming from SNP ministers."