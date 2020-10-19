Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Schools need to know if they will be asked to close

Posted by Media Team | Updated

After it was announced that older pupils in Wales won't return to school straight after the October break as part of a 'firebreak', and Scotland’s largest teaching union the EIS called for clarity from the Scottish Government on its triggers for school closures, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Communication with teachers over the prospect of school closures has been sadly lacking. Presumably, there is a threshold at which closures have to be on the table but no one in the Scottish Government will articulate what that is. This is causing a lot of worry. 

"I first called for a New Zealand-style alert framework for our schools in May, because we need certainty about what happens at each level of the virus instead of overnight surprises.

"Everyone recognises that a return to blended or distanced learning needs to be the last resort, but even worse would be for schools to be thrust into that with little or no warning. The Scottish Government must bring some much-needed clarity to the situation."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies