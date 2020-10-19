Schools need to know if they will be asked to close

After it was announced that older pupils in Wales won't return to school straight after the October break as part of a 'firebreak', and Scotland’s largest teaching union the EIS called for clarity from the Scottish Government on its triggers for school closures, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Communication with teachers over the prospect of school closures has been sadly lacking. Presumably, there is a threshold at which closures have to be on the table but no one in the Scottish Government will articulate what that is. This is causing a lot of worry.

"I first called for a New Zealand-style alert framework for our schools in May, because we need certainty about what happens at each level of the virus instead of overnight surprises.

"Everyone recognises that a return to blended or distanced learning needs to be the last resort, but even worse would be for schools to be thrust into that with little or no warning. The Scottish Government must bring some much-needed clarity to the situation."