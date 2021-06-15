School leavers "out in the cold" as positive destinations fall

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has today called on the Scottish Government to speed up the delivery of a job guarantee for ever 16-24 year old after new figures today revealed that the number of school leavers in employment had fallen sharply.

Statistics on school leavers destinations nine months after leaving school reveal a 0.7% decrease in school leavers being in a positive destination between 2018/19 and 2019/20. However the proportion in employment fell from 28% to 21.3%.

Ms Wishart said:

"We know how important the first few years after leaving school can be for setting people on a path for life. The Scottish Government has failed to make a serious dent in closing the attainment gap and now it is failing those who want to go straight from school into a job.

"Most worryingly there has been a noticeable rise in the number of young people who are unemployed and not looking for work.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a job guarantee for every 16-24-year-old so that they all have access to a job or training. The Scottish Government needs to expand support for apprenticeships, offer jobs through public agencies and deliver new programmes for the creative industries to ensure that no one gets left out in the cold."

