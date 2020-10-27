Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scandal of drug hospitalisations trebling in two decades

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the rate of drug-related hospital stays trebled from 73 per 100,000 population in 1996/97 to 260 stays per 100,000 in 2018/19, Scottish Liberal Democrat public health spokesperson Rosemary Bruce said: 

“It’s nothing short of a scandal that drug-related hospital stays have skyrocketed over the last two decades. 

“Too many families have been scarred by these problems and drained by their attempts to seek help at depleted local facilities. The SNP's 22% cut to drug and alcohol partnerships in 2016/17 was a bewildering mistake. Services and expertise which people relied on were lost.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out a clear, practical plan of how to turn the crisis in drug misuse around. It includes protecting partnership budgets, sending people to treatment instead of prison, and establishing proposals for a Scotland-wide network for the provision of heroin-assisted treatment.  

“This trend has been going the wrong way for far too long. We need to act now before it’s too late for many more people.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies