Salmond wants Scotland to be an international pariah

Responding to comments from Alex Salmond in which he claimed that Scotland should go for a "clean break" with the UK during any independence talks, refusing to pay a share of national debt after a potential yes vote, campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Refusing to take on a share of the national debt after independence would make Scotland an international pariah. No one would lend to the new Scottish government ever again.

"The terrifying truth is that Alex Salmond's nationalist fan fiction has plenty of fans in the SNP too. If their outbursts over the currency and the border in the past week are any guide, a senior SNP member will pop up to say they agree with Salmond before the week is out.

"Voters can make all these stupid arguments go away by backing Scottish Liberal Democrat MSPs who will put the recovery first."

