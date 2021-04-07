Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Salmond reduced to an apologist for the Putin regime

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after an astonishing interview on BBC GMS where Alex Salmond praised Vladimir Putin and suggested his behaviour was better than Barack Obama, Alistair Carmichael MP, campaign of the Scottish Liberal Democrats said:

“Alex Salmond was once hailed as the most effective politician in Scotland but has now been reduced to an apologist for the Putin regime.

“He has been paid by the Russian state broadcaster for years and the result is his change from respected leader to spinning Russian propaganda lines.

“This is an incredibly important moment for voters.

“A summer of arguments between this man and other nationalist factions over the future of our country would be chaotic and poisonous.

“We can put these divisions behind us so we can put recovery first if people vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats instead.”

ENDS

