Salmond must condemn Navalny imprisonment on RT show

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today blasted the jailing of Alexei Navalny by the Russian Government and called on former First Minister Alex Salmond to use his show on Kremlin-backed RT to condemn the Putin regime for its actions.

In November 2017, Mr Salmond claimed to "have total editorial control" over his show.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Alex Salmond should start his next show with a full-throated condemnation of Vladimir Putin's gangster state and the jailing of Alexei Navalny.

"Quite frankly it's utterly bewildering that a former First Minister could carry on taking the Russian rouble at a time when so many brave people are in the streets protesting against this imprisonment and the behaviour of the Russian regime.

“From whitewashing Russian actions in Crimea to breaking broadcasting rules over the Salisbury poisoning incident, we've consistently called out Alex Salmond's relationship with Putin’s propaganda channel.

"Nevertheless, Alex Salmond has always insisted he retains total editorial control. If that is the case, he should have no problem speaking up for human rights."

