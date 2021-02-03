Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Salmond must condemn Navalny imprisonment on RT show

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today blasted the jailing of Alexei Navalny by the Russian Government and called on former First Minister Alex Salmond to use his show on Kremlin-backed RT to condemn the Putin regime for its actions.

In November 2017, Mr Salmond claimed to "have total editorial control" over his show.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Alex Salmond should start his next show with a full-throated condemnation of Vladimir Putin's gangster state and the jailing of Alexei Navalny.

"Quite frankly it's utterly bewildering that a former First Minister could carry on taking the Russian rouble at a time when so many brave people are in the streets protesting against this imprisonment and the behaviour of the Russian regime.

 

“From whitewashing Russian actions in Crimea to breaking broadcasting rules over the Salisbury poisoning incident, we've consistently called out Alex Salmond's relationship with Putin’s propaganda channel.

"Nevertheless, Alex Salmond has always insisted he retains total editorial control. If that is the case, he should have no problem speaking up for human rights."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies