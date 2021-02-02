Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rumbles: Islanders and taxpayers left high and dry by ferry shambles

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles has used today's debate on Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee's report into the Construction and Procurement of Ferry Vessels in Scotland to demand that the Scottish Government take forward a series of key recommendations to prevent "islanders and taxpayers being left high and dry"

The committee inquiry revealed the Scottish Government chose the most expensive of six shipyards tendering for the contract to build two new ferries in 2015 and paid well over its initial valuations when selecting Ferguson Marine as the successful company. The ferries have so far cost more than £250m.

In his written response to the report, minister Paul Wheelhouse failed to address the millions of pounds of losses faced by the taxpayer and indicated that the government remains ‘fully supportive of our transport agency Transport Scotland, CMAL, and CALMAC".

Mr Rumbles said:

"This ferry shambles has left both islanders and taxpayers high and dry.

"The committee's unanimous report highlighted catastrophic failures in the procurement process that led us down a path to the ridiculous situation where more than £250m has been spent but there are still no ferries.

"The Scottish Government must recognise the errors made by ministers and their arm's length agencies and take on board recommendations for improving procurement or I fear we will see many more millions disappear beneath the waves."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies