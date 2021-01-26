Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rumbles attacks "Worst response to a committee report I have ever seen"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat rural economy and connectivity committee member Mike Rumbles has today blasted the Scottish Government's response to the committee's report on the collapse of the Fergusons shipyard and the failure to deliver a pair of long overdue ferries.

The committee inquiry revealed the Scottish Government chose the most expensive of six shipyards tendering for the contract to build two new ferries in 2015 and paid well over its initial valuations when selecting Ferguson Marine as the successful company. The ferries have so far cost more than £250m.

The Scottish Government's response released today fails to address the millions of pounds of losses faced by the taxpayer and indicates that the government remains ‘fully supportive of our transport agency Transport Scotland, CMAL, and CALMAC" despite the report heavily criticising all three bodies.

Mr Rumbles said:

"This is an appalling government response to the committee's unanimous report. The failure to accept that there was a catastrophic failure in the procurement process suggests ministers have their hands over their eyes and their fingers in their ears.

"Meanwhile the government's response criticising the committee’s report for not blaming the contractor enough, suggests that complacency is well entrenched in the Scottish government, with an almost complete lack of understanding of the reality of their mistakes from the start to the finish of this sad episode.

"To top it off the Scottish government does not even mention in their response the millions of pounds lost to the taxpayer. This is the worst government response to a committee report I have ever seen. The minister must immediately appear before the committee to answer for this dereliction of duty."

ENDS

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies