Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Restored rail timetable arrives too late for travellers to home of golf

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to confirmation from ScotRail that rail services across Scotland will return to a full timetable from next Wednesday, Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Tourists and commuters will breathe a sigh of relief but this comes far too late for the hundreds of thousands travelling to my constituency for The Open in St Andrews.

“We are still waiting for the Transport Secretary to set out what will be done to prevent visitors to the home of golf getting stranded this week.

“I am glad that rail staff will be getting their pay rise but this has been a poor start for Scotland’s nationalised railway. Amid a cost of living crisis, the Scottish Government should be refunding season ticket holders for the weeks of travel that they have lost due to cancelled services. Then ministers need to get serious about delivering a reliable service that offers a real alternative to relying on private cars.”

