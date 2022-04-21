Responsible minister should resign if ferries are not finished on time

Scottish Liberal Democrats will use their party business in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon to force a vote on the principle that if two long delayed ferries are not completed on schedule, then the Scottish Government minister responsible should resign.

The contract to build the ferries, which are intended to serve the Clyde and Hebrides, was awarded in 2015 with the vessels due to enter service in 2018. However, after the latest round of cost and time overruns It is expected the first will launch between March and May next year, while the second will be delivered between October and December 2023.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“Ministers have ducked and dived, desperate to shirk responsibility for too long.

“These delays have left islanders and communities without reliable services, critical to island life. In a just world, past ministers who left island communities without lifeline services and oversaw hundreds of millions in cost over-runs would hand in their resignation.

“There are no guarantees that these colossal failures will not simply be allowed to repeat themselves. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that if these boats are not finished on time, the responsible minister should resign. That is the principle that we are asking parliament to back.”