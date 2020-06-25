Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Reported fraud cases rises by 72% in a year

Commenting on a reported 72% increase in fraud in Scotland between May 2019 and May 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“The number of cases of fraud recorded has skyrocketed in Scotland. Scammers are becoming increasingly hard to spot, as the line between what is real and what is fake gets thinner and thinner.

“Because of lockdown, people are living more of their lives than ever before in an online world. Personal and professional information is being shared every day, over new and unfamiliar platforms, and it is essential to guard against people exploiting this.

“The Scottish Government can’t leave people to fend for themselves. People need to be equipped with the right information and advice, starting with the Scottish Government’s own schemesFor example, the Test and Protect notice that went to every household could have contained information on avoiding fraud instead of referring people to a website, given we know that people with lower digital literacy are common targets for scams.

