Report shows action needed to prevent another year of stop-start schooling

New figures released today by Public Health Scotland show that 38.1% of school pupils who tested positive for COVID-19, passed the virus on to at least one other pupil, based on assumed class contact tracing by their having 10 or more contacts.

The report also indicates that the risk of further infections increased in the later part of last year, as new variants with increased transmissibility increased the likelihood of infections passing on in school settings.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Schools have suffered during the pandemic. Children and young people went through so much turmoil and disruption last year, and that will have a lasting impact on their education experience.

“With new variants running rampant in both schools and the wider population, there is a real risk that this school year goes a similar way. Schools are effectively having to be shut down already.

“This can’t be another year of stop-start schooling. Any hope of normality and recovery in education requires the Scottish Government to get a grip on case numbers. Contact tracing should not have been stripped back to just a text message. Test and Protect needs to be bolstered, and people need to be properly supported to help get numbers down.”