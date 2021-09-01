Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Report shows action needed to prevent another year of stop-start schooling

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New figures released today by Public Health Scotland show that 38.1% of school pupils who tested positive for COVID-19, passed the virus on to at least one other pupil, based on assumed class contact tracing by their having 10 or more contacts.

The report also indicates that the risk of further infections increased in the later part of last year, as new variants with increased transmissibility increased the likelihood of infections passing on in school settings.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Schools have suffered during the pandemic. Children and young people went through so much turmoil and disruption last year, and that will have a lasting impact on their education experience.

“With new variants running rampant in both schools and the wider population, there is a real risk that this school year goes a similar way. Schools are effectively having to be shut down already. 

“This can’t be another year of stop-start schooling. Any hope of normality and recovery in education requires the Scottish Government to get a grip on case numbers. Contact tracing should not have been stripped back to just a text message. Test and Protect needs to be bolstered, and people need to be properly supported to help get numbers down.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies