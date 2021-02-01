Rennie: Young person's guarantee only helps half of those in need

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie has today branded the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee scheme “inadequate” after the Government announced measures to help just half of those currently without work.

Figures show that in December 2020 there were around 39,000 claimants aged 16-24 but the package of measures announced today by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop contains provisions to assist up just 18,000 young people.

Mr Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government’s scale of ambition for its youth guarantee is wholly inadequate. Almost 40,000 young people are without work right now, and it is frustrating to see that the Scottish Government’s programme only aims to help half of those people.

“We need a bolder commitment from the government to help young people who will otherwise be subject to a permanent scarring of our economy and their opportunities.

“Liberal democrats support the guarantee, but we need a guarantee with scope that will help more young people with the opportunities they deserve.”

ENDS