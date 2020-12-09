Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Working constructively with government delivers funds for businesses

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following the announcement of new funds for business by the Finance Secretary, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said that working constructively with government ministers has delivered results.

New sectoral funds worth £185million were announced for self catering, B&Bs, travel agencies, coach tour operators, taxi drivers and hospitality businesses.

Willie Rennie has been lobbying ministers for the new support after hearing representations from businesses.

Following the announcement, he said:

“These new funds show how listening carefully to businesses and working constructively with government ministers delivers results.

“Many business leaders have expressed concerns about the direct impact on their companies of the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. They genuinely feared whether they would be able to continue.

“I made the case directly to government ministers like Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and Rural Economy and Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing. I worked with them to provide all the information they need to draw up the correct schemes to support the businesses.

“I was especially concerned about the future of self-catering, B&Bs and guest houses who were directly impacted by the travel ban and indoor meeting rules even though they had not been ordered by government to close or restrict their hours.

“These funds show what cooperation can achieve.”

