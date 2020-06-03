Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie welcomes SNP and Scot Labour support for Brexit transition extension

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today welcomed support from the SNP and Scottish Labour for an extension to the Brexit negotiations.

On Wednesday 3rd June, Mr Rennie wrote to his fellow Scottish party leaders calling for a joint letter to the Prime Minister proposing an extension and repeated his calls in the Scottish Parliament chamber today.

Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell for the SNP and constitution spokesperson Alex Rowley for Labour have now endorsed an extension to negotiations.

Mr Rennie said:

“On Wednesday I wrote to all the party leaders inviting them to send a joint letter to the UK Government calling for an extension to the Brexit negotiations.

“So far I’ve been rejected by Jackson Carlaw. He says government can do two things at once. Yes, that’s true but Brexit is not some minor piece of legislation, it’s the biggest change to our constitutional, political and economic framework in decades and it is reckless to carry on in the middle of a global pandemic. He has obviously not spoken to anyone from the world of Scottish business for some time.

“However it is positive that both the SNP and Scottish Labour have confirmed that they are in favour of an extension, not least because Keir Starmer has been reluctant to endorse such proposals at Westminster. It will need effective cross party pressure if we are to stave off a damaging no deal Brexit.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are quite clear that a no deal Brexit would be utterly unacceptable.”

