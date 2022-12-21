Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie welcomes Scottish Government “ray of sunshine on solar”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has today welcomed rates relief being extended on solar power generation for businesses.

Mr Rennie has consistently urged the Scottish Government to reform taxes on solar generation. Last month a cross-party group of MSPs including Mr Rennie and his Scottish Liberal Democrat colleague Liam McArthur wrote to the Scottish Government to call for rates reform and the setting of an ambitious target for solar energy in Scotland. 

Last week, the Scottish budget statement extended rates relief to onsite generation and storage.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: 

“This is a little ray of sunshine on solar for businesses who want to do their bit for the planet and cut their high energy costs. This change now means they install larger solar panels on their roofs without being hit with a big tax bill.

“It was very odd to watch a Green minister standing in the way of measures to increase Scotland's energy independence. This about turn is a sensible development which will support the Scottish solar industry and help businesses to bring down costs. 

"Every solar panel installed on a building in Scotland is a blow struck against Vladimir Putin’s fossil fuel blackmail and the cost-of-living crisis. 

“With a tough winter ahead for businesses, ministers must press ahead with delivering these long overdue reforms. 

“The Scottish Government now need to announce an ambitious target for solar energy that drives forward progress and makes the most of our huge solar energy potential.” 

