Rennie: We will work across the parliament to put recovery first

Speaking after the final election results were declared, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie MSP said:

“I congratulate all those, from all parties, who have been elected to our new parliament.

“I look forward to working across the new chamber to put recovery first.

“Liberal Democrats have had some astonishing constituency results.

“Almost half the vote in Shetland, and more in Orkney and North East Fife.

“In Edinburgh Western we got the highest vote for any constituency since the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 with nearly 26,000 votes.

“Our message clearly got through and had a big appeal on the doorsteps in our strongest areas.

“It is frustrating that we weren’t able to move the dial in other constituencies and on the regional lists. Some were up, others down.

“We will take the four seats that we have been given into the next parliament.

“The issues we highlighted will be important in the next five years.

“Those are mental health, early years education, an industrial strategy for recovery, and action on the climate emergency.

“So, as our MSPs look at the five years ahead we will pursue those issues.

“And we will try to persuade more people to switch their MSP to a Lib Dem next time. People can see the quality of the service they get from Liberal Democrats which results in big re-election wins and big majorities in those seats.”