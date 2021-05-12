Rennie: We owe a proper inquiry to the people of Scotland

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie has today responded to the news that there will not be a specific Scottish inquiry.

Mr Rennie said:

“We owe it to those who have lost friends and family to have a full inquiry into what went wrong as well as what went right.

"We need to fully understand why other countries were able to avoid the devastating death toll that we have endured. Whether this is a Scottish or UK inquiry matters less than whether we can get to the truth.

"As the inquiry should have started last year, it will need to be fully resourced so that it can learn these lessons quickly in case we face another wave of the virus.”

