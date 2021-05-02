Rennie: Voting Lib Dem on peach ballot can knock out nationalists

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop in Edinburgh to urge voters to help the Lib Dems cross the finish line and secure seats in every region of Scotland.

His comments come as two new polls show the Liberal Democrats on the brink of securing seats across the country.

Mr Rennie said:

“At this election I want to secure new seats in every corner of Scotland from the Borders to the Highlands and prevent a nationalist majority.

“By voting for Liberal Democrats MSPs voters on the list, voters can help us cross the finish line and ensure that the next Parliament is packed with MSPs who will focus on education, mental health and the climate emergency, not another independence referendum.

“The peach ballot paper is a proportional voting system so every vote counts to put recovery first.”

