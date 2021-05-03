Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Vote Lib Dem and we can build bridges for the next five years

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop at Edinburgh Zoo to say that electing Lib Dem MSPs can build bridges for the next five years and ensure the parliament is not dominated by arguments over borders, currencies and the timeline for another independence referendum. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“The pandemic has torn through our lives. We owe it to every family who has lost someone and every child who has missed out on education to try to bring the country back together and focus on the recovery. 

"Over the course of this campaign I have been disappointed by how little the other parties seem prepared to reach out to those who don't already agree with them.

“I want to extend a hand to people who have voted SNP in the past but recognise now is not the moment for a referendum. I want to extend a hand to people who have voted Conservative who are disappointed to see Ruth Davidson replaced by the dark and divisive Douglas Ross. And I want to extend a hand to the majority of Green supporters who recognise that the climate emergency is more important than a few more votes for independence.

“I want to build bridges to rebuild Scotland.

“If voters elect Liberal Democrat MSPs on Thursday we can make sure that the next five years are focused on recovery, not division.”

ENDS

