Rennie: Vaccine passports setting up twin-track society

Speaking in response to interviews in which Scottish ministers have said they are actively developing ideas for vaccine passports to restrict access to services, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“This is grossly unfair to the millions who have not been vaccinated yet and to those who have been advised not to take the vaccine.

“It is a massive step for the state to insist that people be vaccinated before accessing everyday services.

“People should have a chance to have a say on this major development and on my call for caution. The impact on young people and the risk of abuse are serious.

“It’s no surprise that the SNP are desperate to get their hands on a whole host more of our personal information.

“This is a very slippery slope and one the First Minister denied she was contemplating just weeks ago.

“This will set up a twin track society with one set of haves and one set of have-nots.

“Just following Boris Johnson’s lead is not a good enough excuse."

“This must not go ahead until the public has had a say.”

ENDS