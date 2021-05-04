Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie urges voters to Reach for Recovery

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop in Edinburgh to urge voters to reach for recovery and declare that his party can make the gains that will ensure the next parliament puts recovery first, not independence. 

Launching his party’s “Reach for Recovery” poster van, Mr Rennie said: 

“The evidence is clear whether it’s in the far north, the Borders, the east coast or the west, Scottish Liberal Democrats are within reach of new seats in every part of Scotland. 

“Voters have a choice between years of arguments over independence or reaching for recovery with the Liberal Democrats. 

“Across the country we are closer than Labour or the Conservatives to taking new seats.

“Wherever you live voting Liberal Democrat, especially on the peach ballot paper, could help elect an MSP dedicated to the recovery.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies