Rennie urges voters to Reach for Recovery

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop in Edinburgh to urge voters to reach for recovery and declare that his party can make the gains that will ensure the next parliament puts recovery first, not independence.

Launching his party’s “Reach for Recovery” poster van, Mr Rennie said:

“The evidence is clear whether it’s in the far north, the Borders, the east coast or the west, Scottish Liberal Democrats are within reach of new seats in every part of Scotland.

“Voters have a choice between years of arguments over independence or reaching for recovery with the Liberal Democrats.

“Across the country we are closer than Labour or the Conservatives to taking new seats.

“Wherever you live voting Liberal Democrat, especially on the peach ballot paper, could help elect an MSP dedicated to the recovery.”