Rennie urges mass testing and fresh financial support at meeting of party leaders

Speaking after the conclusion of a meeting of Scottish political party leaders, Willie Rennie said:

“I am very concerned with where this is going. We need a government that is on top of the situation.

“People made great sacrifices for months and are frustrated the government did not keep its part of the bargain on testing, quarantine checks and planning for the return of schools and universities.

“The public need to be treated like adults which means sharing the science and the modelling so they can see whether the new sacrifices they are expected to make have a good chance of working.

“I urged the First Minister to introduce mass asymptomatic testing, a new financial package, share the science and modelling and be open about the thresholds for new restrictions and the lifting of them.“