Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie urges First Minister to prioritise non-urgent healthcare treatment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the First Minister setting out plans on how to ease the lockdown in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“As we ease the lockdown, I urge the First Minister to prioritise those suffering most at home, in isolation or trapped in hospital. We need to be cautious but, as the First Minister acknowledged, we can’t remain locked in our own homes until a vaccine or cure arrives as that may be a very long time yet.

“For many the health consequences of the lockdown are becoming more acute every day. People in physical pain, struggling with mental health issues or looking after those with learning difficulties are finding this the most difficult. The Government needs to give them hope for the future and take steps to make their lives more bearable.

“I am being contacted by constituents who are concerned for their health. The man in a desperate need of a hip replacement so he can escape the daily discomfort and pain. The woman who has been told she is too unwell to leave hospital but can’t have her gall bladder operation because of the ban on non-urgent operations. The young man with learning difficulties who is deteriorating because he is prevented from leaving his home. The woman with mental health issues who is desperate for support.

“All these people are paying the price of the lockdown and they should be among the first to benefit from the easing of the lockdown. That means restarting non-urgent operations in hospitals, allowing GPs to expand the range of support and allowing people with mental health issues and learning difficulties out more often. This needs to be done safely but while we protect people from the virus, we cannot ignore the plight of people suffering under the lockdown.

“These are difficult issues to grapple with, but we will work constructively with the Government to help get them right.”

Ends

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies