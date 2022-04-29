Rennie: Urgent action needed to close census data gap

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will extend the census deadline by a month after a quarter of Scots failed to respond, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said:

“2,000 years ago in Judea, people had to trek all the way back to their home town to fill in the census. Even that awful inconvenience was still probably more effective than the SNP’s management of the census this year.

“From the decision to decouple the timing of the census from the one conducted in England and Wales to difficulties accessing the census online and controversy over how questions were phrased, ministers seem to have gone out of their way to make it as confusing as possible.

“This matters because an accurate census helps to inform the delivery of public services for the next decade. We need urgent action from the government to ensure that the data gap is closed.”