Rennie: Two leaders not meeting in Scotland, “They both need to grow up”

Speaking as the Prime Minister visits Scotland and trades insults with the First Minister, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“We are still in the grip of a global pandemic. All our lives are still under restrictions.

“Yet the two leaders, the PM and the FM, have decided just to continue their tired old argument about the constitution. They need to get out of their comfort zones and agree to work together.

“They both need to grow up.

“Most people in Scotland will be amazed that the two leaders are not sitting down to discuss how to keep people in Scotland safe and to build a recovery.

“It is a disgrace that instead of co-operation they are using this week as an excuse to bang the drums for their supporters on the constitution.

“We need a common strategy on economic recovery, on preparing for a second wave, on supporting our social care sector, on finding a vaccine and treatments, and so much more. Yet instead of getting round the table to find those solutions we get insults. They both need to grow up.”