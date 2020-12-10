Rennie: TUI should be grounded

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today questioned how travel firm TUI are continuing to fly passengers out of Glasgow airport, while the site remains in tier 3 restrictions.

The firm are currently advertising Christmas deals, despite evidence this week that international travel in the summer contributed to the second wave of covid deaths.

Mr Rennie said:

"This is a tough time for travel companies and I understand their desire to keep flying but the restrictions are very clear that people cannot travel into tier 3 areas except for essential travel.

"If people book holidays with TUI and then discover that due to the travel restrictions they are unable to reach the airport, they will not necessarily even be entitled to refunds.

"TUI should ground these flights until airport travel restrictions are relaxed, before more families are left out of pocket."