Rennie: These are powers for a national emergency, not forever

Speaking after the Scottish Parliament approved a legislative consent motion, enabling the introduction of emergency powers to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Mr Rennie said:

“This is a national emergency and emergency powers are clearly necessary to keep individuals and communities safe from the virus at this time.

“Liberal Democrats have worked with the Government and other opposition parties in this Parliament and at Westminster to pass this necessary emergency legislation.

“This legislation has significant implications for people with social care needs, staff and pupils in our education system and many more. It contains necessary interventions to slow down the spread of the virus, but they must not last forever.

 “With this legislation in place, the Scottish and UK Government must now ensure they are working in harmony. Communication with the public is so important. We can’t afford to have mixed-up messages because of disjointed policies.”

