Rennie: The government should reject Thatcherite national testing

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today (October 7th) pressed the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Shirley Ann Somerville to replace Scotland’s national testing regime, the Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs), following the recommendation of the OECD in its report, Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence: Into the Future.

Mr Rennie said:

“National assessments were originally introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s Government before they were scrapped by the Liberal Democrat Labour Government here because they resulted in crude league tables.

“The OECD’s report criticised the use of the SNP Government’s assessments for national monitoring. As a result of the SNSAs, we now have crude league tables once again.

“Still, the government is clinging on to this useless national testing regime. The Education Secretary seems to be more persuaded by the logic of Margaret Thatcher than the OECD.”